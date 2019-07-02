Eric Dotson was promoted to deputy sheriff in March after nearly six years working for Clatsop County’s Corrections Division.
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training graduates Dotson from its 389th Basic Police Class on Friday.
The class is 16 weeks long and the training includes survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem-solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and dozens of other subjects.
The graduation will be at 11 a.m. at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
