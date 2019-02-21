LONG BEACH, Wash. — Some result from Coast Guard rescues, others arrive mysteriously in the night.
Derelict and abandoned vessels plague local marinas, posing considerable environmental threats while soaking up port resources.
The exact number remains murky, but several boats fall somewhere on the spectrum, according to Ilwaco Port Manager Guy Glenn Jr.
“It’s just a question of what exactly abandoned means,” he said.
“There’s boats where people are paying their bills but maybe not necessarily using very much. There are people who use their boat but don’t pay their bills. Then there’s people that don’t do either.”
Once a boat is determined to be in danger of sinking, it can be designated as derelict. More than a dozen boats in various stages of deterioration and financial delinquency rest in the Ilwaco boatyard.
“Boats that are in danger of sinking or the condition is uncertain, those are ones that need to hauled out or dealt with,” Glenn said.
“Then there are boats that aren’t in as bad of shape but they’re still considered derelict because owners are not responding to take care of them or pay.”
It’s an ongoing concern for port staff that irresponsible boat owners will arrive unexpectedly or late at night, tie up, and walk away.
“We’re stuck with the boat from there,” Glenn said.
Since 2012, Glenn recalled it happening at least twice.
More often, the marina is a drop-off for the Coast Guard, which brings vessels stranded at sea with mechanical issues to port, and sometimes it becomes a burden.
“It gets tied up at our dock and we have to rely on the boat owner to deal with it responsibly from there and sometimes they're not responsible and the boat is in bad shape, then we have to deal with it,” Glenn said.
Sometimes seemingly sound boats will sink for no apparent reason, despite the port staff’s proactive measures. The last boat to sink in the marina was the Aries, a sailboat, in January.
Glenn recalled a few close calls. On a couple of occasions, port staff pumped boats that had begun to take water, essentially saving them from the same fate as the Aries.
“It’s an ongoing thing,” Glenn said.
One of the most notable vessels to sink at the port was the Lihue II in November 2017. The 61-foot, pre-World War II-era boat created a colossal contamination concern requiring a concerted cleanup involving the Coast Guard and the state Department of Ecology.
Once a boat owner becomes delinquent in paying moorage, costs can quickly inflate as accounts are transferred from an annual fee to costlier monthly rates. The accumulated bill sometimes exceeds the value of the vessel.
Seizing the boat is considered a last step.
“We don’t want to go after people through the seizure process for outstanding bills unless it’s absolutely needed,” Glenn said.
On Wednesday, a public auction was held at the Port of Ilwaco that included boats that were part of the seizure process. The auctions are typically held once or twice a year, depending on the number of boats. The auctions serve as a final attempt for the port to redeem cash and a last opportunity for a second life for the vessels.
“We basically have to take custody of the boats if they don’t sell, then we can move on to destroying them or trying to resell,” Glenn said.
The boats up for auction included:
• a 1969 51-foot steel commercial fishing vessel named the Annie Marie
• a 1994 39-foot sailboat named the Miss Jess
• a 1975 28-foot fiberglass vessel named Y Knot
• a 1977 36-foot fiberglass vessel named Billy I
The delinquent bills ranged from $5,000 to more than $18,000.
“It could be that the boats are aging and the people don’t have the means to take care of it, personal health issues or a change of ownership,” Glenn said.
“Every boat is a different story.”
