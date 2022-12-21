Owens-Adair

A conceptual look of the Owens-Adair expansion near downtown. Astoria’s Historic Landmark Commission had concerns about the style of the design.

 Northwest Oregon Housing Authority

After reviewing design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown, Astoria’s Historic Landmarks Commission agreed the style was not quite right for the neighborhood.

The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex will mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets, serving low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The project was awarded key state funding in August.

