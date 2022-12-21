After reviewing design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown, Astoria’s Historic Landmarks Commission agreed the style was not quite right for the neighborhood.
The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex will mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets, serving low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The project was awarded key state funding in August.
The proposed design includes basement parking, rusted metal siding and large windows.
After considering whether the design was compatible with adjacent buildings, the seven-member commission voted Tuesday night to continue the public hearing to Jan. 24.
The commission asked the applicant to come back with alternate plans for the windows and exterior material of the building.
“To me, it looks like an industrial building,” Michelle Dieffenbach, the commission’s vice president, said. “To me, an industrial building does not fit there.”
The commission is the only public body that will review the project, and once the design is approved, the project team can proceed to applying for building and engineering permits.
Dozens of people shared feedback during the public hearing and in letters to the commission. The project received letters of support from the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and Clatsop Community Action, which is part of the project team.
“We know there is dire need in this community for housing at all levels,” David Reid, the chamber’s executive director, said. “We believe this is the right project in the right location.”
He asked that if the project were not approved, that there not be too long of a gap.
Historian John Goodenberger argued that the building material was not compatible with the surrounding buildings. He said the metal roof, combined with iron siding, is too much for a streetscape merging into a residential area.
“There are several materials used in the neighborhood on its historic structures — wood, brick and finished concrete — all of which are a part of Astoria’s basic residential and commercial material palette,” he said in a letter. “The applicant expands that palette with (rusted) iron and does so with the idea of recalling and/or reinterpreting the waterfront.”
Goodenberger suggested changing the siding material to wood. He also said the stylistic character of the windows could be stronger.
“Rusted iron may evoke something positive in Portland, but it doesn’t for many here,” he said.
Josh Stellmon, an attorney with Haglund Kelley LLP, represented the owners of three properties the new building would be constructed directly in front of. The owners include Bob and Cindy Magie, who own the Gilbaugh building, Brian and Margarita Colonna, Jacob Helligso and J.E.M.S. Corp.
He asked the commission to consider information that the parking garage construction may potentially jeopardize the stability of the land, making the neighboring properties vulnerable. He also argued that the design is not compatible with neighboring buildings.
“My clients stand here in opposition to this design, and the issues they may have with their structure,” Stellmon said. “And they do not oppose, at all, the project itself. Across the board, they support affordable housing. They support hopeful, affordable housing at this location.”
He pointed to earlier comments about the area being the oldest section of Astoria.
“And it would be a bit of irony for this commission to approve a design that would arguably be the most modern looking building in Astoria,” Stellmon said.
Zetty Nemlowill, a former city councilor, said she was supporting the neighbors, the neighborhood and Astoria.
“I think that any housing downtown should be a place where people can live, work and play,” said Nemlowill, who is married to Chris Nemlowill, the owner of Fort George Brewery located next to the Owens-Adair. “It should enhance economic development, character and livability. And I’m not convinced that this project will do that.”
While she agreed there is a dire need for affordable housing and senior housing, Nemlowill suggested exploring other properties in the city where the project could be built.
“I think that this proposal is too intense infill for this very precious neighborhood in Astoria, and I don’t think that it’s necessary,” she said. “So I think you should deny it.”
McAndrew Burns, the president of the Historic Landmarks Commission, said that while he is sympathetic with the concerns, the commission can only consider specific criteria.
Meaghan Bullard, of Portland-based Jones Architecture, the firm working on the project, said the proposed siding was favored after considering the underlying characteristics of the surrounding buildings.
She said it is also low-maintenance and less costly for the housing authority to maintain over time. However, Bullard said that the project team is open to alternatives for the siding and windows.