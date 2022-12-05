Owens-Adair

The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has unveiled a design plan for a new building that will double the size of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities near downtown.

The new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex will mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets. The proposed design for the project, which was awarded key state funding in August, takes a modern and rustic approach.

A new building at the Owens-Adair would include 40 one-bedroom apartments and 10 studio apartments.
The design for the new Owens-Adair building is expected to go before the Historic Landmarks Commission for review later in December.

