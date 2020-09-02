Developer Mark Hollander is appealing to the state to save his four-story hotel project along the Columbia River in Astoria.
Hollander received approval for a Fairfield Inn and Suites from the City Council in December 2018 but has made little progress at The Ship Inn and Stephanie’s Cabin, two former restaurant properties at Second Street and Marine Drive he bought for the project.
He approached the city for a one-year extension of building permits in April, arguing poor economic conditions should buy him more time. City staff disagreed, citing other projects, such as the Bowline Hotel near Buoy Beer Co. and a Hilton near the New Youngs Bay Bridge, that have moved forward during the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff also cited new, more stringent development rules created after a backlash to Hollander’s project.
The City Council upheld staff’s denial after Hollander appealed. He filed an appeal of the city’s denial last week with the state Land Use Board of Appeals.
The approval in 2018 of Hollander’s hotel, which the City Council based on development rules in place at the time, came amid community opposition over fears that large hotels could crowd out views of the river.
The criticism led to new building codes that would limit Hollander’s hotel to two stories instead of four, with a north-south orientation to protect views that would cut down his number of rooms facing the river. To avoid shrinking his hotel, Hollander must win the appeal or make substantial construction progress by late December.
