Ted Forcum, who manages the commercial ground-floor spaces at the Cannery Loft Condominiums near Pier 39, is appealing Astoria’s denial of live-work units.
Forcum is a chiropractor who owns two condominiums and markets the commercial spaces. He has struggled since 2007 to get tenants for the 10 storefronts, six of which are empty. He said he recently started getting interest from people wanting to divide the space — nearly 1,000 square feet — between commercial and living quarters.
“This is an opportunity to combine business and housing in a more economically attainable manner, (and) this is especially poignant during this historic economic downturn,” he said in a news release. “Work-live is nothing new to Astoria. It has likely been around since the 1860s with small shop owners, doctors and lawyers.”
Forcum said this week that some of the business owners who requested live-work spaces have folded or otherwise backed out, but others are still interested. His proposal faces significant opposition from residents in the two condominium buildings worried about parking and other potential impacts.
Cannery Loft and the neighboring Hampton Inn & Suites occupy the city’s last piece of the tourist-oriented shoreland zone.
Forcum has conditional approval for professional and medical offices on the ground floor of Cannery Loft. Zoning would also conditionally allow residential use. But there is nothing in the code for live-work spaces.
A letter from neighbors called on the city to codify live-work units rather than relying on conditional approvals. Four of the seven Astoria planning commissioners agreed, denying Forcum’s request for a conditional use permit last month so the city could amend the development code to address live-work units.
Forcum argues that proprietor housing is allowed in the similar, general development shoreland zones around the Port of Astoria’s West Mooring Basin.
Only about one-quarter of the condominiums at Cannery Loft are owner-occupied. Forcum argues the parking lot is only 28% percent full on average, although planning commissioners wanted stringent parking standards if more people move in.
Forcum worries about how long it could take the city to create new code for live-work units while his ground-floor spaces remain empty.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “We just finished an economic boom, and these spaces still didn’t move. And now we’re in an economic downturn. So restricting these and changing the language is just going to potentially put more businesses out on the street.”
The City Council is scheduled to consider Forcum’s appeal on Oct. 5.
A code change that would permit combined live/work spaces would encourage artists to move here. However, conditional approvals simply put off the hard work of making good, permanent changes. Astoria would flourish further as an arts-centered community if live/work spaces were properly codified and could then be marketed more widely. The City should not drag its feet on this. Parking is a red herring as there would be no more parking spaces occupied than if all the units were occupied by owners. Furthermore, live/work tenants would be more inclined than weekend visitors to walk or bike into town. Again, parking is a red herring. Those buildings have never been occupied to their appropriate economic potential and need all the encouragement the City can provide.
