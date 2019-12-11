Developers behind a four-story, 92-room Hilton hotel on the South Slope hope to begin construction in the spring.
Astoria Hotel Investors, a Kansas City-based group, recently began meeting with the city to lay out plans for a Home2 Suites, an extended-stay Hilton brand, at the site of the former Hauke’s Bayside Sentry Market on Marine Drive.
“We are moving along,” said John Ferguson, a partner in the company. “You can only go along so fast with architects and engineers.”
The property includes 2 acres on land and nearly 20 acres extending over Youngs Bay. The development company bought the long-vacant grocery property last year from Barry Hess, owner of the NAPA Auto Parts store at the site of the former Astoria Ford dealership.
Hess bought the property from Ruth Birdwell, the widow of regional auto salesman Ray Birdwell, who acquired the land from E. Hauke and Co. in 1998.
“We had a predevelopment meeting last week,” City Planner Barbara Fryer said. “They have not submitted any plans.”
The property is zoned general commercial, with hotels a permitted use. Buildings can rise up to 45 feet — generally four stories — with no limitations on the building mass or width.
Ferguson said the new hotel would have a maritime theme similar to surrounding buildings.
“I think we definitely will make an improvement compared to what’s there,” he said.
Ferguson runs Ferguson Hotel Development. His business partner, Lew Wiens, leads a management company called True North Hotel Group. The two have been developing properties around the U.S. since the 1980s and recently formed Astoria Hotel Investors.
They had been considering a SpringHill Suites, a Marriott franchise, but switched routes after developer Mark Hollander got approval from the City Council to build a Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites along the riverfront.
The approval of the four-story Fairfield Inn sparked a review of city building standards that resulted in more restricted development along the north side of the riverfront.
“We’re grandfathered in, so we didn’t feel threatened by that,” Ferguson said of his project.
In September, the City Council approved of staff looking into restrictions on chain hotels and restaurants. The council will hold a work session on the issue in January.
Cannon Beach has restricted “formula food,” defined as businesses required by contractual or other arrangements to offer standardized menus, ingredients, food preparation, interior or exterior design or uniforms. Gearhart is looking at similar restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.