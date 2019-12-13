Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria is moving forward with purchasing property at the North Coast Business Park in Warrenton.
The hospital signed a purchase agreement with Clatsop County last year for the nearly 8-acre property located between 19th Street and Ensign Lane.
A Columbia Memorial spokeswoman said they are in the due diligence phase and anticipate closing prior to the deadline at the end of June.
The hospital intends to use the property for expansion of its outpatient services.
Columbia Memorial opened a care clinic in the Warrenton Highlands shopping center in 2013. The number of visits at the clinic has climbed rapidly over the years.
Ben Doney, the owner of Ben’s Computer Store in Warrenton, has expressed interested in the centerpiece property in the business park.
Several projects pitched for the business park have fallen through, including a data center and a distribution center for Fort George Brewery.
Moving forward, county staff wants to bring in a real estate firm to help market property at the business park to potential developers.
The county also intends on using the firm to negotiate property transactions for future expansions like a new public works location.
County Manager Don Bohn said having a team to help the county seems like the best path.
