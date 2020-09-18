WARRENTON — The emerging industrial and commercial corridor along Dolphin Avenue is quickly filling up after the recent approval by the Warrenton Planning Commission of two developments to the north and east of Clatsop Care Health District’s Memory Care Community.
Developer Ryan Osburn will first build 30,000 square feet of office and warehouse space for Osburn Plumbing, Osborn-Olsen Land Development and an as-yet unidentified tenant. He would later add more than 10,000 square feet for more tenants.
Osburn plans to access his complex from an alley that runs along the north side of the memory community, for which he got a variance to go 200 feet farther than most private alleys are allowed.
The Planning Commission received several letters from board members, staff and supporters of the health district concerned about dust, noise and other impacts of construction on the fragile group of 30 residents next door, as well as traffic on the access road.
“We take care of the area’s most frail individuals, and we take our mission related to this very seriously,” wrote Linda Crandell, chairwoman of the health district’s board. “Whatever we do, we are always looking at it from the best interest of them. The community needs this facility, however, we need to be mindful of what this project may do to the residents who currently reside here; as well as future residents and their families.”
Impact
Construction on the complex could start sometime between the end of the year and spring, lasting about six months. Adam Daly, an architect for Osburn, said a fence and landscaping would be installed first to minimize noise, with watering and sweeping to minimize dust. Osburn also agreed to install sidewalks along Dolphin Avenue and speed bumps along the alley in the future if necessary.
Osburn, who is relocating his business from Clatsop Plains to Warrenton, said he wants to be a good, long-term neighbor. The traffic from his business will be minimal, he said, with employees leaving in the morning for job sites and the occasional delivery truck. Osburn and his team reminded planning commissioners that the land is also zoned for more intensive uses, such as retail and apartments.
“Once all the construction is done, the dust will be down,” he said. “The noise will be down. And actually, what I’m building in that zone is a lot less impact than what could be built there.”
Roy Little, a board member with the health district, said the organization’s concerns appear to have been met over subsequent edits to Osburn’s proposal.
Planning Commissioner Ken Yuill, who grilled Osburn’s team on what they’d do to protect memory care residents and still had doubts, in the end acceded to his right to develop the land.
“I’m not happy about the situation, but rights are rights,” he said.
Dolphin Avenue has become home to a broad mix of businesses and several institutional users seeking high ground out of the tsunami inundation zone, including the state Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, Pacific Power and Medix Ambulance.
The Planning Commission last week approved a new regional service center for NW Natural, the region’s natural gas utility, on the east side of Dolphin, northeast of the memory community. Wedged between NW Natural and the Department of Transportation will be the driveway to Warrenton-Hammond School District’s new master campus.
Like schools and other critical services, NW Natural is leaving its Astoria location to remain viable after a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami. Wayne Pipes, the company’s director of facilities, security and emergency management, said the facility would be low impact, with fewer than 10 employees on site. NW Natural requested higher fences, which Pipes said was mostly about improving cybersecurity.
“It’s a standard we’re implementing at all our facilities, because we don’t want people getting access to a property (where) they might then get access to our gas network, our control system and so forth,” he said.
Heavy traffic
Rebecca Reed, who lives in one of the few homes on Dolphin Avenue north of the developments, opposed both because of issues with construction noise, the deteriorated condition of Dolphin from heavy truck traffic and the affect of the sites on her views.
There is no work planned for Dolphin Avenue in the city’s recently approved street paving contract. Yuill urged Reed to bring the street up at Mayor Henry Balensifer’s virtual Monday Mayor’s Coffee meetings.
Both NW Natural and Osburn promised landscaping at their sites. Paul Mitchell, the chairman of the Planning Commission, commiserated with Reed but said the area is changing.
“We are at that point in this area, unfortunately, where this part of the community is growing, and it’s going to continue to grow,” Mitchell said. “The school’s going to be there. There’s a lot of things happening there.”
