A discrimination lawsuit against Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has been dismissed.
Carole Purtle, a former adult foster home licenser at the mental health agency, filed a $550,000 lawsuit in August alleging gender discrimination and retaliation. She claimed she was subjected to sexual harassment from a co-worker and that her complaints were ignored by her supervisor.
Purtle resigned in March 2018 but was fired before her resignation date, which she claimed was retaliation after she made reports to the state about the agency's misuse of Medicaid.
An attorney for Purtle declined to comment on the factors behind the dismissal. Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare also declined to comment.
The lawsuit was dismissed by Circuit Court Judge Cindee Matyas last week.
