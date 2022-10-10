CANNON BEACH — A resident who has become increasingly involved in city politics has been told he cannot attend a candidate forum on Thursday at the Coaster Theatre.
Timothy Ramey, who maintains an email list called Owners & Voters of Cannon Beach, was trespassed by the Coaster Theatre and told by police that he could be subject to arrest if he goes onto the property.
In an email to Ramey on Friday, Police Chief Jason Schermerhorn said the request came from Patrick Lathrop, the general manager of the theater. Schermerhorn added that Lathrop did not want any contact from Ramey, including by phone and email.
Schermerhorn said Monday that people who violate a trespass notice can be arrested for criminal trespass. He said he will be in attendance on Thursday.
Lathrop could not be reached for comment.
Ramey told The Astorian the only contact he has had with Lathrop was an email exchange on Sept. 30, in which Lathrop asked Ramey to be taken off an email list.
A disagreement ensued, and Lathrop asked Ramey to stop emailing him.
Ramey plans to go to the forum despite the potential consequences. He believes the forum is public and he has the right to attend.
“And if I get arrested, I get arrested,” said Ramey, a retired financial analyst who has a vineyard in Polk County. “But I kind of don’t think that’s going to be the case because I think it would be suicidal for the Coaster as an institution to do that. And it already, in my view, reflects very poorly on the executive director.”
After receiving the police chief’s email on Friday, Ramey replied and shared his response with city leadership, City Council candidates and the organizers planning the forum at the Coaster Theatre.
He asked that they all advocate on his behalf.
“The city and the Coaster should think hard about the position they take, it may well have legal repercussions for both entities,” Ramey wrote.
The dispute is one of several divisions in Cannon Beach politics ahead of the November election.
Clashes have played out over issues such as the prepared food tax approved by voters last November, the city’s transportation system plan and policies related to housing and livability issues. There has also been diverging opinions on the performance of city staff.
Ramey, who serves on the city’s budget committee, started his advocacy earlier this year when the City Council considered capping the square footage of homes, an idea Ramey argued was ill-advised.
He said his email list has grown to more than 280 subscribers.
Another election debate involving the Cannon Beach Gazette was canceled after a separate group — Vote Smart Cannon Beach — advertised the candidate forum at the Coaster Theatre.
Some residents were critical of the Gazette during a City Council meeting last week for asking questions of the candidates that were written by Ramey.