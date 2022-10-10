CANNON BEACH — A resident who has become increasingly involved in city politics has been told he cannot attend a candidate forum on Thursday at the Coaster Theatre.

Timothy Ramey, who maintains an email list called Owners & Voters of Cannon Beach, was trespassed by the Coaster Theatre and told by police that he could be subject to arrest if he goes onto the property.

Cannon Beach
Buy Now

Potential restrictions on the square footage of housing are among the policy issues in Cannon Beach.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.