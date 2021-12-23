Disputes at the Lower Columbia Q Center have prompted a legal battle pitting board members against each other.
The nonprofit Q Center provides outreach, education and advocacy for the region's LGBTQ community. A lawsuit filed in Circuit Court in December by four of the center's eight board members described a contentious breakdown in communication last June that has caused dysfunction over the past several months.
"These disputes, and defendants' stubborn refusal to discuss these important issues, led to and culminated in a crisis point on June 16, 2021," the court filing said. "Since then, the board has remained in a state of complete dysfunction."
Shortly after the June meeting, the suit said, each side hired legal counsel and through their attorneys discussed and negotiated several options to restore the board's functionality and return the organization to full operations. Despite all members signing an arbitration agreement in July, the suit said some board members ceased all communications about a month ago.
Taz Davis, Dida DeAngelis, Don Duncan and Sandi Hilton filed the lawsuit in December, asking the court to dissolve the nonprofit and appoint a custodian to manage its affairs.
The suit claims the other board members — David Drafall, Hilary Ann Levine, Tessa Scheller and Jim Summers — violated the arbitration agreement and have acted in other ways that are causing dysfunction.
The court filing details several conflicts leading to the deadlock, including whether a former board member's background was properly vetted.
The suit also outlines several instances when board members allegedly spent the nonprofit's funds without board approval. Shortly after the June meeting, the filings said, board members moved the nonprofit's funds — about $77,000 — to a different bank account.
Since the suit was filed, Judge Beau Peterson has issued a temporary restraining order directing board members to comply with the terms of the arbitration agreement, not spend any of the nonprofit's funds without approval by a quorum of the board and cease meeting and conducting business without a quorum.
Drafall and Scheller, through their attorney, declined to comment. Levine and Summers could not be reached for comment.
The other four board members told The Astorian they hope the restraining order will prevent any further litigation.
"We didn’t see a need to go to court until three directors started taking actions against us," they said in a statement. "They pretended to act with the authority of the full board knowing full well they had no authority to do so. They sought to remove us, rather than cooperatively discuss the important questions we need to address as a board of directors.
"We hope our fellow directors will now — finally — come to the table to discuss our differences in good faith, starting with mediation," they said. "We don’t believe further litigation serves anyone’s interests — not ours, not the Q Center’s, not our stakeholders, and not the communities we serve."