CANNON BEACH — Amid neighbor opposition to a potential workforce housing project in Arch Cape, the group behind the plan held a forum Tuesday night with business leaders and others to answer questions and ask for support.
Chet Moritz, Aaron Matusick and others in Cannon Beach started the nonprofit North Coast Housing Solutions after Clatsop County offered up 31 surplus properties that can be used for housing, child care or social services.
Providing land is one avenue the county has taken to help promote more affordable housing since the private market has not met critical demand.
Moritz, a professor of engineering at the University of Washington, and Matusick, a real estate attorney and Cannon Beach planning commissioner, submitted an expression of interest for parcels identified in Arch Cape.
The vision is to create stacked duplexes within about 12 acres of forestland east of U.S. Highway 101 that together can provide 50 units for people working along the North Coast.
The county Board of Commissioners expects to discuss the proposal during a work session on Feb. 1.
A $10 million project
If the proposal is eventually approved, the nonprofit plans to seek financing and fundraising for the project, which is estimated to cost $10 million.
In an urgent call for support, Moritz and Matusick invited business leaders and others to attend a forum Tuesday night at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce.
"Unfortunately, this project risks being shut down by a small group of local property owners and for-profit developers in Arch Cape," the nonprofit said in a notice. "They are writing to the Clatsop County commissioners to try to drown the project in red tape."
In recent weeks, several Arch Cape residents and others formed a group called Responsible Land Use Alliance, which has an email list and website to organize against the project and advocate for changes to the county's process for releasing the land. The group held a public meeting in Arch Cape earlier this month.
The group has claimed the people involved with North Coast Housing Solutions have no residential or commercial building experience and lack a detailed development plan, financial plan and adequate funding.
The group also wants the county to exercise more due diligence before transferring surplus property.
"Affordable housing is a critical, pressing issue," the group said in an email earlier this month. "The county can’t afford to risk giving away millions of dollars of land and the affordable housing not coming to fruition either because the land is environmentally unsuitable for housing, or the housing never gets built or goes into default and stops mid-stream, wreaking havoc on the land in the process.
"We have formed the Responsible Land Use Alliance (RLUA) to advocate for a standard and transparent, due diligence process for the County to use to ensure that quality housing can and will be built where it will have the maximum social benefit."
Some members of the group are also behind an email list and blog called Arch Cape Forest Conversations, which has been critical of the Arch Cape Water District's purchase of a community forest around its watershed. Many of the concerns have dealt with logging and plans to open the forest to the public for recreational use.
"Throughout the community — it's happening in Arch Cape right now, it's happened in Cannon Beach in the past — there's this idea of Not In My Back Yard, NIMBY or NIMBYism," Moritz said during the forum Tuesday.
He urged people to overcome such attitudes.
"We clearly need housing for the people who serve our community, keep our community strong. And so if everyone's a NIMBY, it means we get no houses," he said.
"And that's why we're in this situation, I think."
Sonya Agnello, the general manager of Pelican Brewing in Cannon Beach, said she lives in a fifth-wheel camper about 30 minutes away from the city because she cannot find or afford housing closer to her job.
"I have 67 employees right now," Agnello said. "One lives in Cannon Beach. Five live in Seaside. The rest live in Warrenton, Astoria or as far as Rockaway and Wheeler. We all have half-hour drives. And some of them, they're bussers — they're not making a huge wage.
"So for them, this means so much that any of you are considering this," she continued. "It gives you a different quality of life when you get to live closer to where you work."
Terry Gremaux, a baker at Insomnia Coffee Co. in Cannon Beach, said local businesses have been suffering from a shortage of workers.
"We have great employees. We have wonderful people, but they are so burnt out," she said. "They are the ones that make Cannon Beach so great.
"They're Cannon Beach's PR and they do a great job. And then we can't give them a place to live ... kills me."
Chris Mastrandrea, an Arch Cape resident who is part of the Responsible Land Use Alliance, said he expects a geological study will need to be completed for the proposed housing project, along with work to determine if the forest is home to any marbled murrelets, a seabird that has experienced serious decline and is listed as endangered by the state.
"It's just the cost prohibitive nature of the land, and the amount of time that it would take in order to even get through these approvals," said Mastrandrea, a project manager for a construction consulting firm. "I mean, there's a chance that these approvals will never come to fruition."
County review
Once county commissioners review and discuss expressions of interest, county staff will initiate a review of the proposal and prepare a staff report if directed, Patty Jo Angelini, a county spokeswoman, said.
Depending on the proposal, participants in the review may include outside agencies, other jurisdictions and special districts.
"The staff report will address feasibility and any conditions or considerations that may be appropriate," Angelini said in an email. "The staff report will be made available to the Board of Commissioners and public prior to a work session."
The board may consider transferring the property with conditions; not to transfer the property and keep it in surplus; or use another method for disposal of the property outlined in county policy.
The county has not seen much demand for the surplus properties since they were first offered last spring to help create options for housing, child care and social services.
Last summer, county commissioners agreed to transfer a combined 1.85 acres of land to Seaside for potential housing.
Astoria and a private developer have shown interest in a downtown parking lot at Ninth and Duane streets, the site of the former Darigold Building, for potential housing.