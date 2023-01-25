CANNON BEACH — Amid neighbor opposition to a potential workforce housing project in Arch Cape, the group behind the plan held a forum Tuesday night with business leaders and others to answer questions and ask for support.

Chet Moritz, Aaron Matusick and others in Cannon Beach started the nonprofit North Coast Housing Solutions after Clatsop County offered up 31 surplus properties that can be used for housing, child care or social services.

Arch Cape
Divisions have emerged in the community over a proposal for workforce housing on forest property east of U.S. Highway 101 in Arch Cape.

