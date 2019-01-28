The Department of Motor Vehicles is offering gray whale license plates to support Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute.
The state will begin taking applications on Friday for the plates, which feature a gray while swimming beneath a lighthouse.
In addition to regular fees, the gray whale plate has a $40 surcharge at first order and at each registration renewal. Customers who purchased one of the Marine Mammal Institute’s vouchers in advance may submit it with their application in lieu of the surcharge.
Surcharges help fund marine mammal research and education at the institute.
Vanity and amateur radio operator versions will be available on the gray whale plate. DMV cannot reserve specific number-letter configurations and does not sell sample versions of the plates.
Apply for the gray whale plates by mail, at DMV field offices, online or through licensed vehicle dealers when purchasing a car. Customers cannot apply online if they are submitting a prepaid voucher and cannot replace vehicle plates through state Department of Environmental Quality emissions testing stations.
