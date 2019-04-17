Dr. Sancy Leachman is waging a war on melanoma.
Midway through her talk at the Columbia Forum speaker series at Baked Alaska on Tuesday night, she paused and asked who in the audience had ever had skin cancer.
More than half of the people raised their hands.
It didn’t seem to surprise her.
Leachman is the chair of Oregon Health & Science University’s department of dermatology, as well as director of the Melanoma Research Program at the Knight Cancer Institute. She knows what cancer in Oregon looks like.
Skin cancer is already one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States and melanoma is the sixth-most common cancer diagnosed. Among the states, Oregon and Washington are way up there with some of the highest rates of melanoma.
Among Oregon counties, Clatsop County ranks 12th, Leachman said.
But the good news is that it’s a cancer that is out in the open. When caught early, survival is very likely.
“All you need to do is look,” Leachman said.
The war on melanoma is not just a philosophical concept, it is also part of a concentrated public relations push and research effort by OHSU to get Oregonians interested in prevention, early detection and treatment.
Leachman is the principal investigator. A campaign to encourage people to examine their skin and seek treatment if things seem off — to increase their “melanoma literacy” —will launch in Portland in May.
It’s an experiment, an attempt to replicate something that happened in a northern German city, which offered free skin cancer screenings and saw a dramatic decline in the death rate due to melanoma. All because people were looking at their skin.
Oregon has a similar population: The pale-skinned descendants of northern Europeans who are more likely to get skin cancers like melanoma in the first place.
“We’re going to repeat the experiment, but we’re going to set it up right,” Leachman said.
If they get it right, she believes they could change how early detection is understood and pursued for other types of deadly cancers.
“Melanoma is the perfect model for early detection,” she said. “It’s the one that you can see. It’s the really lethal, fairly common cancer in Oregon that you can actually see.”
“So,” she added, “we start with melanoma but then we move to other cancers, too, because there are other cancers that can benefit from early detection but you don’t know how to really do it until you’ve done it. So we’re creating a model as we go.”
But the researchers are also going to ask themselves a series of questions: Did they increase literacy? Did they save lives? Was it cost-effective?
“Because you can imagine that if I’m successful and I’m able to tell every single person in the state, ‘Just look at your skin and if you see something, do something,’ and I do that and it floods the system with all these people who think that they may have a melanoma and a lot of biopsies get done, a lot of those may not need to be done,” Leachman said.
For Clatsop County residents and other rural Oregonians, there is often a disconnect between the medical care they need and what’s available locally. In the audience for Leachman’s talk, most of the people who saw dermatologists regularly went to urban areas for screenings and treatment.
Through the war on melanoma, however, Leachman is working with family doctors as a starting point for understanding what might be changing on a person’s skin.
A growing or changing mole doesn’t need to look like the textbook pictures for someone to take action. Just being “body aware,” aware of changes to the skin, and seeking out information and treatment is enough to lead to the better outcome, she said.
There are technological changes for early detection in the works, as well. E-visits could be one way to bridge the gap between rural needs and urban medical facilities. There is a new app — MoleMapper — that helps people track the appearance of moles over time.
For Leachman, the big step is for individuals to start paying attention to their own skin.
In a twist on the public safety message, “If you see something, say something,” Leachman and her partners want Oregonians to think, “If you see something, do something about it.”
