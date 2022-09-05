A pit bull that faced a city euthanasia order after killing a cat in Astoria in June has been released to her owner in Multnomah County.

James Mayer had been fighting to save Layla, a dog he adopted this year, after she was designated a level five dangerous animal.

Layla

Layla, a pit bull that killed a cat in Astoria in June, was spared.

Alexis Weisend contributed to this report.

