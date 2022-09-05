A pit bull that faced a city euthanasia order after killing a cat in Astoria in June has been released to her owner in Multnomah County.
James Mayer had been fighting to save Layla, a dog he adopted this year, after she was designated a level five dangerous animal.
Weeks after Mayer lost an appeal in Circuit Court, the city pivoted to allow Layla’s release to Mayer’s residence in Multnomah County, where the dangerous animal ordinance is more forgiving.
City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard, Police Chief Stacy Kelly and Multnomah County agreed to the release with conditions.
“I was completely surprised,” Mayer said. “ … I literally stood and cried when I read that email. It was kind of unbelievable.”
In June, Layla, who was staying with Mayer’s girlfriend while she was working at Columbia Memorial Hospital, escaped from the house and killed a cat named Jack. Layla was found chasing another cat before being apprehended and taken to Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
Eric Halverson, the interim police chief at the time, designated Layla a level five dangerous animal. Under city code, animals at large that kill other animals are designated level five — the highest level. With some exceptions, the law also states that animals receiving that classification shall be euthanized.
Mayer appealed the designation, but it was upheld in Municipal Court. He then appealed to Circuit Court, where the ruling was upheld in August.
According to an email from Kelly to Mayer, the city used available discretion within the dangerous animal ordinance and Layla was reclassified from level five to level four.
The decision to reclassify, the email said, was based on evidence that Layla has suffered a history of abuse, that the owners have the desire, experience and ability to monitor the dog’s activities and that Multnomah County Animal Services have approved the home where she will be kept.
Conditions of Layla’s release include a secure enclosure on Mayer’s property with a posted sign indicating a “potentially dangerous dog.” She must be leashed and muzzled when not on his property. Layla is also permanently prohibited from entering or residing in Astoria except while being transported in a secure vehicle while passing through the city.
Kelly indicated that the cat owner supported Layla’s release under the conditions.
Mayer is not completely sure why the city had a change of heart, but thinks the large number of emails that city staff and city councilors received from people voicing their support for Layla was a contributing factor. More than 30,000 people supported an online petition for Layla.
“The outpouring of support from people who were sympathetic to Layla’s story is amazing and we are so grateful to the police, the city manager and the City Council for being willing to change their stance,” Mayer said. “We’re very grateful.”