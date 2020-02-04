Firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday at U.S. Coast Guard housing on Klaskanine Avenue in Astoria.
Officials say the occupant of the home reported the fire after seeing it on video from the security cameras set up in the home.
Two dogs were in the home when the fire started. One dog died, and another was taken to the veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.