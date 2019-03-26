WARRENTON — Dooger’s Seafood and Grill at the Youngs Bay Plaza will close at the end of May, shrinking the local chain of restaurants down to the original location in Seaside and another in Long Beach, Washington.
Doug Wiese, the founder of Dooger’s, said his lease in Warrenton was coming up, and that the company was unable to reach a satisfactory extension with the property owner, Atlas Investments.
Brad Campbell, the Warrenton location’s manager since it opened 15 years ago, also died late last year, leaving a vacuum in the restaurant’s leadership.
Wiese is planning a half-off night on May 21, with the proceeds going toward a scholarship fund at Warrenton High School set up in Campbell’s honor.
Dooger’s remodeled the former Youngs Bay Restaurant and Denny’s into its fourth location, opening in 2004 and employing up to 55 people.
Its second location in Cannon Beach closed in 2012. The Long Beach location opened in 1995 and was sold in 2005 to manager Barry Craft and his wife, Barbara.
The original location in Seaside has been around for 36 years.
The loss of Dooger’s comes as the Youngs Bay Plaza has been remodeling its storefronts and adding new tenants such as Natural Grocers.
