Mara Dowaliby, a senior at Warrenton High School, was crowned the 2019 Astoria Regatta Queen on Wednesday night at the Queen’s Coronation at the Liberty Theatre.
“I’m on top of the world right now,” Dowaliby said as her arms overflowed with flowers and a gold crown balanced on her head. “It doesn’t even feel real.”
Dowaliby shared the stage with Regatta princesses Kayla Helligso, Caitlin Hillman and Serena Moha. She was crowned by last year's queen, Catherine Tapales.
“I’m proud of Mara,” Helligso said. “She’s so deserving.”
Throughout the year, the Regatta court made appearances, marched in parades and met with leaders across Clatsop County. Their efforts culminated at the coronation, where each girl gave a speech on the region's history before judges selected the queen.
Dowaliby focused on Clatsop County businesses in the 1890s.
“Regatta has always been a working man’s festival,” she said in her speech. “We are proud of what this city has become.”
The Regatta will continue through Saturday and will feature a number of events, including the junior parade Thursday evening in Warrenton, the rose planting at the Flavel House Museum on Saturday morning and the classic Grand Land Parade on Saturday at noon in downtown Astoria.
Dowaliby’s father, Todd Dowaliby, escorted her at the coronation.
“I loved it,” he said. “It was an honor to be a part of.”
The Regatta is a family tradition that traces back more than a century for the new queen. Mara Dowaliby’s great-great-grandmother, Louise Tallant, was the 1900 Regatta queen. Her great-great-aunt, Harriet Hunter Tallant, was Regatta queen in 1907.
Dowaliby’s older sister, Kim Louise Dowaliby, was crowned Regatta queen in 2013. In fact, each of the four Dowaliby sisters were featured on a local court. Mara, the youngest of the girls, shares her great-great-aunt's crown and her middle name.
Two of Dowaliby's sisters flew in from out of state for the Regatta.
“I wouldn’t miss anything to support her,” Kim Dowaliby said.
The sisters were joined in the audience by their mother, Dixie, a cousin from Idaho, both grandmothers and more extended family.
Dowaliby’s grandmother, Betty Cunningham, was part of the Anchor Club in the early 1970s. She wore her navy Anchor jacket to the coronation, decorated with a Regatta pin.
“It’s a big deal,” Cunningham said. “This is Astoria. It’s our history.”
Dowaliby’s aunt, Nancy Kennell, is one of the festival’s board members. She has been involved with Regatta for more than 20 years.
“She’s always smiling,” Kennell said of Dowaliby after she was crowned. “She’s bubbly. She’s sparkly. She’s the one that always wants to make sure everyone is included. She’s wanted to do this since she was 8 years old.”
