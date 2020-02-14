A Cannon Beach man was arrested Friday after driving his vehicle into a power pole near alternate U.S. Highway 101 and Dolphin Road in Warrenton.
Zachary Leray Lyons, 26, was arrested for hit and run of property, driving under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Police say Lyons was not at the site of the crash when officers arrived. They found a pile of clothes in the middle of the road and then later found Lyons naked.
One lane of alternate U.S. Highway 101 is expected to be closed for a portion of the day to repair the downed power line.
Power outages have been reported in the area. Warrenton schools have closed for the day as a result of the outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.