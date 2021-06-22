The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association has hired former Astoria City Councilor Jessamyn West as interim executive director.
The association opted to hire West as an interim director following a failed search for a permanent executive director. West will start on July 1.
“I am incredibly honored to be stepping into the interim position but also nervous,” West said in a statement. “I really look up to (former director) Sarah Lu (Heath) and remember saying how her shoes were going to be challenging to fill when congratulating her on her new position.”
Heath took a job with the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District this spring after 4 1/2 years with the downtown association.
West, who is part owner of the Oddfellows Building in Astoria and director of the Astoria Arts and Movement Center, had been appointed to the City Council to fill a vacancy in 2019. She opted not to run for election in November when her term was set to end.
“As many other businesses know, this is a challenging time to secure employees, and we are fortunate to have found such a solid leader in the community who could step in and continue the work of the (downtown association),” said Julie Kovatch, the board president.