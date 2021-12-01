A former Astoria city councilor will take the helm of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association.
Jessamyn Grace West, who served two years on the City Council and co-owns the historic Odd Fellows Building downtown, stepped in as interim director for the downtown association this summer. Her permanent role as executive director will begin in January. The association’s board decided to forgo the formal hiring process and offer West the position.
West replaces Sarah Lu Heath, who left the organization earlier this year to take a job with the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District.
“(The downtown association) is an incredible organization that I’m honored to be a part of,” West said.
“I am looking forward to strengthening (the organization’s) infrastructure to better serve members, visitors, downtown businesses and organizations, as well as this community I love,” she added.
The downtown association has restructured recently and now oversees the Astoria Sunday Market through employee Shelby Meyers, the association’s downtown promotions manager. This year, the association approved the creation of another full-time position, an events and promotions manager, who will focus on business development, fundraising and marketing.