The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association will absorb the Astoria Sunday Market.
The market, which draws thousands of people from Mother’s Day in May to the second Sunday in October, is in its 20th year.
Cyndi Mudge, who has led the market since 2008, recently announced she is moving to Washington state and will leave the market after this season ends. Mudge reached out about merging the market and the downtown association into one nonprofit, said Sarah Lu Heath, the executive director of the downtown association.
The downtown association “has been growing pretty steadily for the last 10 or 12 years,” Heath said. “Both organizations were in great shape going into the pandemic and remain solid and stable. But bringing them together certainly makes them stronger.”
The downtown association will hire a full-time events and promotions manager to run the market and promote the downtown commercial district.
“That was in our cluster analysis a few years ago, and we’ve made steps toward it,” Heath said of the marketing position. “While this person will have a great responsibility with the Astoria Sunday Market, we want it to be a holistic position, thinking about retailers and craftspeople and artisans that are selling wares at the market and in brick and mortar.”
Next year won’t see many changes, Heath said, with the downtown association trying to seamlessly execute the market. Despite a smaller, more socially distanced operation during the coronavirus pandemic, the market is still covering the bills and her salary, Mudge told a general meeting of downtown retailers Friday.
“There are a number of downtown associations that run farmers markets in other communities, so this is not an unusual move,” Mudge said. “And I ultimately think it will help strengthen and stabilize the market, especially now.”
At the meeting Friday, Heath also announced that the downtown association’s largest annual fundraiser, the Pacific Northwest Brew Cup, will spread out over two weeks from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30 at about 10 different downtown businesses. The strategy is to provide some semblance of the event without large groups coming to Astoria.
Each participating venue will have a couple of special beers on tap to support the brew cup. Attendees can earn a commemorative glass by going to different venues and trying enough beers to fill out a bingo card. Heath said the tap list will be coming out in the coming week.
