The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association has hired a new marketing and promotions manager who will also oversee the Astoria Sunday Market.
Shelby Meyers, who recently relocated from Eugene, will oversee all aspects of the market, while working with the downtown association’s promotions committee on other events throughout the year.
Earlier this year, the downtown association announced it would absorb the Astoria Sunday Market, which draws thousands of people from Mother’s Day in May to the second Sunday in October. Cyndi Mudge, who ran the market since 2008, stepped down after this season because of health reasons and to be closer to family in Washington state.
“I am so excited to dive into managing the Astoria Sunday Market and working with the ADHDA team,” Meyers said in a statement “The Sunday Market is such an important and exciting event for Astoria, and I couldn’t be more honored to help keep it thriving.”
In Eugene, Meyers earned her bachelor’s in landscape architecture from the University of Oregon and co-founded the Whiteaker Community Market, a farmers and craft market that fills a city street and park with food, art and music. She is enthusiastic about local food systems and envisions strengthening the local food community through the market.
The downtown association plans to bring the market back to its full footprint next season with appropriate safety and social distancing measures for the coronavirus.
