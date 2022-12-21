Erickson Floral Co., a historic floral shop on Commercial Street, will soon be in new hands.

John and Rosie Samp have owned and operated the floral shop downtown since 1985. The couple, with intentions to retire, announced plans to sell in October. They recently came to an agreement with Mishala Haglund, an Astoria resident, who is set to take over the business come March.

Erickson Floral

Erickson Floral Co. has sold.

Tags