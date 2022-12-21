Erickson Floral Co., a historic floral shop on Commercial Street, will soon be in new hands.
John and Rosie Samp have owned and operated the floral shop downtown since 1985. The couple, with intentions to retire, announced plans to sell in October. They recently came to an agreement with Mishala Haglund, an Astoria resident, who is set to take over the business come March.
The full-service florist, a popular choice for weddings, school dances and more, offers fresh flowers and delivery service throughout the region, while also selling plants, candles, soaps and other items.
Haglund said her interest in taking on the business was sparked because of her “small obsession with plants.”
Haglund said she — and her parents before her — used to shop at Erickson for corsages and boutonnieres while in high school.
“I just couldn’t fathom another local business closing,” Haglund, whose previous experience included running a day care, said.
Outside of looking to add a few new local vendors for candles and gifts, Haglund said she does not plan to modify much of the business.
“I think that the Samps did such an amazing job and I love it how it is. So I don’t want to change much of what they have already done,” she said “ … For the most part, it’ll stay how they’ve built it.”
While Haglund feels she has a firm grasp of the business side, she will attend a floral design school for a month in Portland prior to taking over the shop.
Haglund said she is “super excited,” particularly for taking on deliveries.
“Expect the same, great things that the Samps have had,” she said. “I don’t want to come in and change what they have done. I just want to improve it and add some new blood to it.”
John and Rosie Samp said they are happy to have found an owner, but the reality of moving on has not set in yet.
“This has been our home away from home,” Rosie Samp said.
Although bittersweet, the Samps are eager to embark on retirement and travel.
“I’m looking forward to that freedom without having something talking to me, ‘Oh, you need to order this,’” Rosie Samp said. “It’s always there.”
The Samps reiterated they are willing to help out with whatever they can during the transition.
The shop’s history in Astoria traces back to the late 1800s, and the Samps believe they are the third family to own it.
When the couple took over Erickson, they kept the name to honor its history. Haglund plans to do the same.
“It’s just such a piece of history that I want to continue,” Haglund said.