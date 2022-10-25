As John Samp described his plans for retirement, he was interrupted by a woman who poked her head into the shop.
“No, you can’t sell!” she yelled.
“We’re getting a little of that,” Samp said with a laugh. “ …We’ve got loyal customers.”
Since 1985, John and his wife, Rosie, have operated Erickson Floral Co. along Commercial Street. As a full-service florist, they offer fresh flowers and hand delivery to doorsteps throughout the region. They also sell a number of plants, candles and other items.
After years of providing flowers for customers, weddings, school dances, funerals and other events, the pair have decided to pass off the business.
“I just know that there is so much potential with this business, that we need new energy to continue,” Rosie Samp said. “I can see it. I can feel it. I just know that the right person can take it on and just have a career like we did and improve it.”
Throughout the store, a number of historical items and photos signify the shop’s extensive past, which traces back to the late 1800s. The Samps believe they are the third family to own the business. They kept the name to honor its history.
“We just had this determination to keep it going and a little bit of a commitment to, I guess, the original founders, for one thing we really admire what they were able to do and saw,” Rosie Samp said.
With backgrounds in horticulture, but limited experience in business management, the couple took on a tall task when they bought the store. John Samp credits a course at Clatsop Community College for helping keep their heads above water.
The Samps have put countless hours into meeting the needs of customers. Even when chain stores like Fred Meyer and Safeway added floral departments, Erickson pressed on.
“I’ve gained respect for any small business. Customers might not always realize what happens before work or after work, the extra prepping, ordering, working extra if you are slammed,” John Samp said. “The lights could be on at midnight at times for a holiday.”
“Usually are,” Rosie Samp added.
While the business has evolved in many ways over the years, the Samps feel like a new owner could do more work to keep up with technology and advance online ordering, which has been a challenge for them.
The Samps hope to see a new owner be able to build on their success and make it their own. The couple is willing to work part time to help transition ownership. “I know the routes on the deliveries,” John Samp said.
The arrival of a grandchild highlights the pair’s retirement plans, but they also envision more time for gardening, while continuing to grow flowers.
Rosie Samp said she will miss the community feel and “making an impact in a small type of way” when they officially sell.
John Samp pointed to the rewarding reactions of customers while making deliveries.
“People are just so happy to get flowers,” he said.