A drive-in car show fundraiser, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, was canceled over inclement weather concerns. The event was set to take place off 12th and Exchange streets in Heritage Square.
The event was to feature a drive-in movie for owners of classic cars and hot rods from 1975 and earlier was planned. Funds raised from the event were to benefit the Oregon Film Museum.
The event will be rescheduled for a time next year, according to the Clatsop County Historical Society. Ticket purchasers will be reimbursed.
