A driver crashed into the Hamlet Quick Stop on Friday night.
About 9 p.m., a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the convenience store that sits at the junction of U.S. Highway 26 and Highway 53, Hamlet Fire Chief Matt Verley said.
Firefighters had to winch the vehicle out of the building and cut the driver out of the car.
The driver suffered severe injuries, Verley said, and was sent to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
The building was damaged, Verley said, but in a section that did not impact the store itself. The store was closed at the time.
