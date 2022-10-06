A driver drove a car into a house on 37th Street in Astoria on Thursday morning, damaging the porch and basement.
The driver, who had dropped off a passenger, told police she was readjusting her vehicle and went forward. She said there was an issue with the brakes, according to police.
About half of the car made it into the basement, which is beneath the porch and house, Megan Leatherman, the city’s community development director, said.
Power, gas and water were shut off.
A construction company secured the structure before the car was removed.
The occupants have temporarily moved out. A building official will determine when they are safe to return, Leatherman said.
No injuries were reported.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.