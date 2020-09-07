A single-vehicle crash off of U.S. Highway 26 on Saturday night resulted in a fatality.
Officials say the driver and sole occupant of a Ford F-350 truck was heading westbound and drove off the roadway near milepost 30 and down an embankment.
Police responded at about 8:27 p.m. and the driver was pronounced dead. The name of the driver has not been released.
