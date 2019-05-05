A man who was reportedly driving erratically and at a high rate of speed got his car stuck in the Necanicum River estuary between Seaside and Gearhart on Sunday morning.
Around 10:45 a.m., Gearhart police and fire received a report of a Honda Accord that had driven into the river. The driver was apparently on the southern half of Gearhart’s beach, which does not permit cars.
After getting stuck, the driver was able to walk out of the car on his own. A passenger was escorted by Gearhart Fire Chief Bill Eddy through the river, which at the time was about 3 feet deep.
Gearhart police are still investigating, but said the incident appears to be caused by “speed and bad decisions.” The driver and passenger were not local.
Emergency personnel and the Sons of Beaches — a 4x4 club that often helps motorists who get stuck on the beach — worked to get the car out of the water.
