SEASIDE — A driver was arrested on Sunday after running his Hyundai Tucson into the back of a Seaside police officer’s parked patrol car along U.S. Highway 101.

The officer had parked south of Beerman Creek Lane to perform a traffic stop on a driver of a Toyota Camry.

After the Hyundai Tucson struck it, the patrol car collided with the Camry.

The Hyundai Tucson ended up on its side. Seaside Fire & Rescue removed the driver, who was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His name was not immediately released.

No one was injured, police said.