Officials at the Portland National Weather Service say travel conditions may be dangerous in parts of the state during the holiday week.
A powerful storm coming off the coast may bring snow, especially in higher elevation.
The Portland metro area is expected to see rain mixed with snow.
Lower elevation areas in the valley may see an inch of snow. The Oregon Cascade Mountain Range from Mount Hood down to the Santiam Pass may get 10 to 18 inches of snow.
The Willamette Pass could get one to two feet of snow accompanied by winds gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour.
