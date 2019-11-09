A curbside drop box for tax payments will be in front of the Clatsop County Assessment and Taxation Department through Friday.
The department is at 820 Exchange St.
Tax payments can also be made in person or by mail to the assessment and taxation office, or online through apps.co.clatsop.or.us/property/
