Joan Dukes, who represented the North Coast in the state Senate for 18 years, died on Monday. She was 72.
Dukes, a Democrat who lived in Svensen, was elected in 1986 and served in the Senate until 2004, when she was appointed by Gov. Ted Kulongoski to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.
She was succeeded in Senate District 16 by state Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose.
Dukes, who was from Tacoma, Washington, served a term on the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners before she was elected to the Senate. She was also the county's elections supervisor from 1981 to 1983.
Dukes was the chairwoman of the Senate Transportation Committee when tolls ended on the Astoria Bridge in 1993. The tolls were used to pay down construction bonds.
"After 28 years of patiently paying tolls, I'm certain travelers will be as pleased as I am with the free passage over this key link with our Pacific Northwest neighbors," she said at the time.
