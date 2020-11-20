Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed until at least Dec. 16, fishery managers announced Friday.
Testing in November revealed crabs remain too low in meat yield. The delay will allow crabs to fill out with more meat, according to fishery managers.
A second round of testing is scheduled to occur after Thanksgiving. The results will determine if the fishery will be further delayed. The coast could be split into areas with different opening dates as well.
In September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife had eased certain aspects of the fishery, including meat yield requirements in some areas, in an effort to get boats on the water as early in the season as possible to avoid the chances of commercial gear tangling with passing whales.
The commercial fishery traditionally begins Dec. 1, but has been delayed in recent years for everything from price negotiations to high levels of the marine toxin domoic acid.
So far, domoic acid levels remain at safe levels, according to the state. But those in the industry have worried about what prices could look like this season because of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the last season.
Industry advocates say it is not clear how much crab may be sitting in cold storage, which could depress buying going into this season.
The commercial Dungeness fishery is Oregon’s most valuable. Despite a delayed opening in 2019, the fishery still brought in the second highest ex-vessel value ever — $72.7 million — and fishermen landed just under 20 million pounds of crab, about 12% over the 10-year average.
The recreational Dungeness fishery is set to open Dec. 1 as scheduled in all areas.
