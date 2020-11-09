Lisa Morley, a behavioral workplace safety consultant, has inched ahead of Tom Hilton, the owner of Hanthorn Crab Co., in a tight race for Ward 4 on the Astoria City Council.
The ward covers Uppertown east to Alderbrook and Tongue Point.
In the most recent vote count, Morley had 359 votes to Hilton’s 357 — or 29.9% to 29.8%. Hilton had initially led Morley by two votes on Election Day.
Joshua Conklin, a local service sector worker, trailed in third with 25%. Brook Boden and Heather Kelez dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot and had received more than 15% of votes cast.
Morley could not immediately be reached for comment. Hilton has said he would not comment until the election results are finalized.
“A lot of that was machine rejects and stuff that’s still out of the first election night numbers,” Tracie Krevanko, the Clatsop County clerk, said of the updated results. “And this week, we’ll be processing the cross-county ballots, the ones we received in other counties on time and are being sent here, along with some cured challenges.”
The county has until Nov. 18 to count challenged ballots and until Nov. 23 to certify the final election results. A lead of less than 0.2% for Morley or Hilton would result in an automatic recount.
“I would certify the results as they stand, even if it was within recount range, and then just do a recount, then recertify that race if there’s a change,” Krevanko said.
City Councilor Tom Brownson defeated challenger Floyd Holcom, the owner of Pier 39, in Ward 2, which covers the South Slope, parts of Uniontown and most of the Port of Astoria’s central waterfront. In the most recent results, Brownson had 54% to Holcom’s 46%.
