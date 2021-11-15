CANNON BEACH — Ecola State Park could remain closed for a while as the state evaluates damage to the entrance road following days of heavy rain on the North Coast.
Cracks appeared on one repeatedly troublesome section of Ecola Park Road on Friday. Last year, an active landslide wiped out a trail below this section and forced the park to close temporarily.
Just down the road, about two curves away, a sinkhole has opened up, raising questions about the overall structural integrity of the road section. In a video park rangers shot to illustrate the seriousness of the damage, one ranger was able to stick a shovel handle almost all the way down into the void.
Rangers closed the park Friday afternoon.
The damage to the entrance road is not surprising, said Ben Cox, the manager of the Nehalem Bay Management Unit, which includes Ecola State Park. But, he added, “It’s a little disappointing.”
Washouts and other issues have become common at the popular park over the years as winter storms activate slide areas or aggravate older problems. Ecola Park Road, which provides access to the Ecola Point recreation area and Indian Beach, is the only way for the public to access the park by vehicle.
People can still hike into the park using the Tillamook Head trail that begins in Seaside.
Cox expects that repairs to the road, especially at the sinkhole, could require a lot of excavation and crews will need to work around utilities in that spot. Contractors have been especially busy and difficult to schedule, which could further delay any repairs, Cox said.
He isn’t sure what to expect when they take a closer look at the road or what the presence of the sinkhole represents in terms of movement or washout below the asphalt. His big concern, Cox said, is that the only thing holding together the road is the road surface itself.