A popular educational program that teaches students in Clatsop County about forestry and natural resources may make a return after a multiyear hiatus.

Oregon Women in Timber, a nonprofit that promotes awareness about forests, trees and wood products, is teaming up with the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University Extension Service in an attempt to bring the program back this school year.

Forestry

A longtime forestry class involves a hike and educational stations.

