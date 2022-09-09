A popular educational program that teaches students in Clatsop County about forestry and natural resources may make a return after a multiyear hiatus.
Oregon Women in Timber, a nonprofit that promotes awareness about forests, trees and wood products, is teaming up with the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University Extension Service in an attempt to bring the program back this school year.
“Everybody wanted to bring it back,” Jenny Johnson, the president of the nonprofit’s Clatsop County chapter, said. “We were just waiting on the pandemic to end and schools haven’t really been committing to field trips … We felt like this year was the year. We’re really excited about that. I would say it’s been a group effort getting it going again.”
Hosted by the Department of Forestry at their demonstration forest and arboretum off state Highway 202, the class takes students on a hike and passes by a number of educational booths.
The stations cover tree planting, wood products, forest health, wildlife, firefighting, recreation and mushrooms, and will feature participation from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and nearby timber companies.
Dan Stark, a forestry and natural resources extension agent for the university’s extension service, hinted at a possible appearance from the icon of the U.S. Forest Service — Smokey Bear.
The class has typically been offered to sixth graders, but in an effort to make up for lost time, organizers this school year will be offering it to seventh and eighth graders, too.
“We’re hoping it creates awareness about the importance that our natural resources play, especially in Clatsop County with farms and forests and fishing,” Brad Catton, a reforestation forester for the Department of Forestry in Astoria, said. “There are a lot of natural resource activities that play a big part in everyone’s lives here.”
Invitations were sent out to public and private schools and to home-schooled students across the county.
Organizers are hopeful for a strong turnout similar to previous years. If enough students get signed up, the class will happen later this month. If not, it could be pushed to the spring.
John Christie, a former forestry professor at Clatsop Community College and Department of Forestry employee, was credited as being instrumental in pushing the program forward. The class, which took place annually for over 50 years, was previously hosted at his family’s tree farm.
Christie died in 2014. Johnson, who worked for the Department of Forestry for 16 years, called Christie a mentor of her’s growing up.
“I really wanted to get this going again in his memory,” Johnson said. “ … It’s really a great opportunity for all the kids in the area and it’d be a great way to honor him.”
The class, Stark said, is part of a larger effort in rural communities to connect youth to these industries and provide hands-on experience.
Stark said he has heard from former students who participated in the class and pointed to its value, while encouraging them to bring it back.
“They get their hands dirty and do a lot of fun things. It’s really memorable for a lot of students,” he said. “That is what we’re hoping for.”