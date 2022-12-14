Administrators and staff at the Astoria School District discussed priorities, highlighted programs and made pleas for funding to newly-elected state legislators on the North Coast at a school board meeting Monday night.

State Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican, won the open seat in state Senate District 16 in the November election. Cyrus Javadi, a dentist from Tillamook and a Republican, was elected to succeed Weber in state House District 32.

Astoria High School graduation
Buy Now

State money has been targeted to improve high school graduation rates.

Tags