Administrators and staff at the Astoria School District discussed priorities, highlighted programs and made pleas for funding to newly-elected state legislators on the North Coast at a school board meeting Monday night.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican, won the open seat in state Senate District 16 in the November election. Cyrus Javadi, a dentist from Tillamook and a Republican, was elected to succeed Weber in state House District 32.
The pair took feedback, answered questions and shared comments and concerns.
Craig Hoppes, the school superintendent, provided an overview of the school district’s state and federal funding and what is needed moving forward.
“We’ve had a tough three, four years now. It’s been hard,” he said. “A lot of (staff members) have stuck it out and worked really hard to meet kids’ needs. But we need some help.”
Among priorities from 2023 to 2025, Hoppes hopes to receive full funding from several state-funded resources, including the Student Success Act and the High School Success program.
High School Success, or Measure 98, was passed by Oregon voters in 2016 with the intent of increasing graduation rates and improving college and career readiness for high school students.
The funds, Hoppes said, have gone toward benefiting career and technical education studies, on-track graduation support, dual enrollment and transition assistance from middle school to high school.
“It has been the greatest game changer that has happened to high school education in the state of Oregon, at least for our building in my 11-year career,” Lynn Jackson, the principal at Astoria High School, said. “It offers us the opportunity to enrich opportunities that typically haven’t been able to happen.”
The Student Success Act, which was passed by the state Legislature in 2019, invests over $1 billion yearly into statewide education thanks to funding from a corporate activity tax on businesses in Oregon. Money from the program, Hoppes said, was used to reduce class sizes, bolster support staff and increase student and family resources.
While acknowledging the importance of adequately funding education, Weber expressed concern about the toll the tax has on businesses and the lack of transparency with how the money is used throughout the state.
“Sometimes these bills are passed without really paying attention to the unintended consequences. We have the Student Success Act, which we’re not really sure exactly all that it’s doing, but the money from the Student Success Act is coming from the (corporate activity tax) and because of the (tax) and its uncertainty on small businesses, it’s causing a lot of our small businesses to go out,” Weber, a former elementary school teacher, said. “ … So we’re raising the bar in one place, but we’re pushing it down in another. That’s something that we have to take into consideration, too.”
Weber, who was the vice chair of the House Committee on Education, said she expects to be involved in work on education in the Senate as well.
While some have pushed for affordability in higher education, Javadi said he’d like to keep the focus on supporting K-12, noting that it’s a priority of his to ensure public schools in his district are well represented.
“The education — the quality of it — inside the doors just doesn’t have the promise of that funding that we want and it’s good to see and hear firsthand from administrators that that money that’s coming through the Student Success Act and the High School Success programs is making real differences,” he said.
With federal stimulus assistance — via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program — set to expire in 2024, Hoppes expressed concern about being able to maintain the school district’s supportive programs and staffing levels.
Last year, state lawmakers approved a $9.3 billion budget for K-12 schools from 2021 to 2023. Hoppes appealed for a bump to $10.3 billion.
Several educators spoke on Monday, identifying needs with funding, housing, child care and more.
“The money has to be there to pay all of us … I guess I’m pleading. This is what we need. We need help from you people, to help all these wonderful people,” Missy Johnson, a longtime instructional assistant, said, gesturing to other staff in the room.