Laurel Smalley, the principal of Knappa High School, said the number of vaping devices her staff confiscated from students over the past school year outstripped anything she’s ever seen with cigarettes and alcohol.
She and other educators, along with Clatsop County health officials, are calling for a more robust educational campaign and policy changes around tobacco retailers as they see a local spike in youth vaping that mirrors national trends.
Vaping refers to the inhalation of vapors through an electronic cigarette or similar battery-powered device that mimics some aspects of smoking. E-cigarettes attach to cartridges filled with liquid commonly containing nicotine or THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, and are often flavored.
The devices are unlawful for people younger than 21 to purchase. Health officials also worry about a lack of understanding surrounding the adverse health effects of vaping.
The county’s Public Health Department recently surveyed school leaders, counselors and nurses. Educators reported extreme concern with the increased use of e-cigarettes and at least moderate familiarity with their prevalence, but less understanding related to how addictive the substances are.
“Pretty much what we found in the schools mirrors what’s happening nationally,” said Julia Hesse, the county’s tobacco prevention specialist.
Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, issued an advisory late last year about a rising epidemic of e-cigarette use by minors. The National Youth Tobacco Survey found a 75% increase in 2017 and 2018 in the use of e-cigarettes by high school-age children, and 50% among middle schoolers.
Hesse started hearing more from educators about the alarming trend this year, she said, especially from the rural Knappa School District.
“I’ve seen it all the way from 12th grade down to seventh grade,” Smalley said of Knappa’s experience.
The school district noticed students charging vaping devices in class and outlawed all electronics charging in response, she said. The district also partnered with the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office to begin issuing citations for the use of e-cigarettes on campus. The district is planning more training for incoming students, parents and staff in the fall.
“We openly talk about it in the classroom,” Smalley said. “We’ve tried to be really open and honest and have communication with kids.”
Lynn Jackson, principal at Astoria High School, said he saw the trend of vaping and e-cigarettes pick up over the past two to three years.
“It’s just like the vapor itself,” he said. “You’re trying to find ghosts.”
Confiscations aren’t always effective because students often share the products, Jackson said. While fines can be part of the solution, he said, it is education that primarily tamped down on tobacco use in the U.S.
“One of the main strategies is making sure people know the health effects of vaping, that it’s being taught throughout our student population,” he said.
The county can offer training for school staff but isn’t funded to do education in the classroom, Hesse said. She pointed to policy changes as the most effective means of curbing use of e-cigarettes by minors.
The county health and juvenile departments created a tobacco retail license so far approved by the county, Gearhart and Cannon Beach, Hesse said. The proceeds of the approximately $275 annual fee would go toward educating retailers and performing annual inspections.
“The best way public health will be able to help reduce the use of tobacco, vaping products and other inhalants is to reduce the availability of these products to our youth,” Mike McNickle, the county's public health director, said in a recent news release. “The Tobacco Retail Licensing program will move the county in the right direction.”
