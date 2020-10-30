WARRENTON — The Eighth Street Dam on the Skipanon River, while providing some protection from tidal influence, becomes obsolete during heavy rains, according to a hydrological study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The results, presented at a City Commission meeting on Tuesday, bring into question prior opposition by the city and some residents to replacing the dam with a federally funded bridge to improve fish passage and water quality.
The earthen dike was one of three flood-control structures built along the Skipanon River in the 1960s through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
But a state inspection in 2012 found the dam would only likely be useful in a two-year flooding event and, without an emergency spillway, posed a significant flood hazard to residents upstream. The Skipanon Water Control District, which managed the dam, raised the tide gates in 2012 and removed them in 2015 with the expectation the dam would be removed as a hazard.
Different scenarios
Warrenton claimed ownership of the dam and threatened to sue the water district after it removed the tide gates, wanting them back on for flood control. The city eventually backed off the ownership claims and in 2017 asked the Army Corps, a federal partner in its levee system, to study the hydrology of the river before reconsidering removal of the dam.
Paul Sclafani, a hydraulic engineer for the Army Corps, said the study looked at 45 scenarios under normal and larger king tides; increasing flood events; with or without the tide gates on the dam; and with the dam entirely removed. With no gauges measuring flow along the Skipanon River, the study used the hydrology of the neighboring Youngs River watershed.
Removing the tide gates resulted in a higher water level upstream from the dam during low- and medium-flow events, Sclafani said, but those effects dampen during heavier rains, and farther upstream from the dam.
“The 100-year flow from the Skipanon basin overwhelms whatever tidal signal you have,” Sclafani said. “But as that Skipanon flow reduces, or gets lower, the tidal signal becomes a more significant impact on the flooding. You get down to the two-year flow, for example, and you have a greater difference between the gates in place and the gates removed.”
“But that’s still a pretty low elevation,” Sclafani said. “That’s a two-year elevation. Most of the homes are up and out of the 100-year” flood elevation.
Mayor Henry Balensifer said his understanding is that properties upstream of the dam are only flooding during heavy rains, and that the removal of the dam likely wouldn’t result in a catastrophic increase in insurance for property owners.
Collin Stelzig, the city’s public works director, went further by saying there isn't much difference between removing the tide gates and removing the entire dam. But there is still the issue of whether the increased tidal influence causes erosion around the dam, he said. He noted an area of erosion the city has noticed just downstream, while neighbors upstream have complained of erosion on their properties.
Sonny Collier, who has lived just upstream from the dam for more than 50 years, said that while the water quality in the river has improved, he had to build up parts of his backyard because of tidal erosion.
“I am concerned about people losing ground through erosion,” City Commissioner Rick Newton said. “I just know that if we’re going to stop that, we kind of need to make the process for them to place a barrier of rock in there easier.”
Disbanded
The Skipanon Water Control District, without enough board members to hold meetings, has effectively disbanded. City commissioners recently recommended that Clatsop County organize an election next year on whether to officially dissolve the water district.
After the water district’s dissolution, the Eighth Street Dam would go to the city, while another flood-control structure below Cullaby Lake would be taken over by the county.
Tessa Scheller, the former chairwoman of the water district, blamed the city for dragging its feet on the removal of a dam she said was never meant for flood control.
“The dikes protect the city” from flooding, she said. “The dam never did. The combination of dikes and good pumps — all they have to do is look at the giant sister there in New Orleans. They’re lucky we don’t have hurricanes here every other week.”
The water district and the city had partnered with the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce on a $1.2 million project to replace the dam with a single-lane bridge that would have been paid for by the Bonneville Power Administration to improve fish passage. But some property owners and businesses balked, wanting a wider bridge and calling the project part of an anti-development agenda.
Scheller said the ship has likely sailed on that project.
“Good luck for (Warrenton) finding somebody who will work with them," she said. "They’ve demonstrated that being partners with them is risky business.”
