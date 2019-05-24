The often-controversial topic of 911 consolidation could land in front of Clatsop County leaders this year.
A majority of elected officials representing county and city governments indicated at an annual meeting Thursday night that they would be open to a discussion about possibly combining Astoria and Seaside’s emergency dispatch centers.
Getting the “pulse of the room” was an important step, Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer said afterward. He believes dispatch services should be a countywide, shared asset and pushed for a preliminary discussion on Thursday.
He plans to talk with the rest of the Warrenton City Commission about 911 consolidation this summer.
The subject of consolidating 911 dispatch has come up before. Proponents argue that a central, combined dispatch center is an important safety-driven change and would improve communication in parts of the county that are known as perpetual dead zones.
However, opponents argue consolidation could take away local knowledge that can be critical when dispatchers are guiding emergency responders. In Seaside, dispatchers also perform other duties at the police department, from monitoring holding cells to record-and-evidence keeping.
Balensifer and other officials do share a concern about moving vital emergency services like the dispatch centers outside of hazard areas. Astoria and Seaside’s dispatch centers are located inside tsunami inundation zones.
A number of elected officials, including Seaside city councilors, said they were open to discussing consolidation, but did not lend their full support to the idea. Others said they wanted more information first.
Right now, not all employees at the different dispatch centers may be covered by the state’s Public Employees Retirement System, said Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones. Some have different unions, he added.
But these challenges could be addressed one step at a time, he said.
Seaside City Councilor Seth Morrisey remained largely unconvinced, however.
“We are very proud of the fact that we have a 911 dispatch center,” he said. The local knowledge and control found in the dispatch center is important to the community and the police department.
Culturally, and in terms of emergency situations that arise, Astoria and Seaside sometimes “feel a world apart,” he said.
He rejected a suggestion made by some officials Thursday to move all dispatch services to Astoria’s 911 center and morph personnel over time.
“If there was a site that was potentially centrally located out of the inundation zone and everything else made sense, then it would be a proposal I would consider, but I’d be a tough sell,” Morrisey said.
