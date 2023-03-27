Two residents have filed a complaint with the Oregon Secretary of State's Office against a group opposed to a May ballot measure that would make vacation rentals in nearly all unincorporated parts of Clatsop County illegal.

The complaint alleges that in the process of opposing Measure 4-221, Marie Gwydir-Moore and Everyone For The North Oregon Coast, a group formed last year to support the rights of vacation rental owners, have violated multiple state campaign finance laws and regulations. 

Cove Beach
A ballot measure in May would repeal a county ordinance on vacation rentals.

Katie Frankowicz of KMUN contributed to this report.

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.