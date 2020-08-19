Astoria has two City Council positions up for grabs in the November election, including one with no candidate so far.
City Councilor Tom Brownson, who represents Ward 2 covering the South Slope and the Port of Astoria, recently filed for reelection in November and is so far running uncontested.
City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West, who was appointed in 2019 to represent Uppertown, Alderbrook, Emerald Heights and Tongue Point, chose not to run for election because of job and time constraints. No candidate has filed to replace her in Ward 4.
Residents of Astoria for at least six months prior to the election and in one of the open wards can apply by 5 p.m. Tuesday with an election form and 13 signatures of support. Election information and forms may be found on the city's website.
Questions may be directed to Susan Brooks, the city's director of finance and administrative services, at 503-325-5821.
