A forum for candidates in the November election will be held on Oct. 6 in Astoria.
The event will feature candidates for state House District 32 and the Astoria City Council.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a Democrat who has worked as a trial assistant, is facing Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber, a Republican, to replace state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, in the House.
City Councilor Tom Brownson is being challenged by Floyd Holcom, the owner of Pier 39, in Astoria's Ward 2.
Brook Boden, Joshua Conklin, Thomas Hilton, Heather Kelez and Lisa Morley are competing for an open seat in Astoria's Ward 4. City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West chose not to run for election.
The forum, from 7 to 9 p.m., is a collaboration between the American Association of University Women Astoria Branch, Clatsop Community College, The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.
The forum will be conducted via Facebook Live.
On Oct. 7, Coast Community Radio will also broadcast the forum from 6 to 8 p.m.
People can submit questions for the candidates via aauwforum@gmail.com.
