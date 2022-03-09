Two incumbents on the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners will face challengers in the May election.
Commissioner Pamela Wev, who represents District 3 in Astoria, is campaigning for reelection against Nathan Pinkstaff, a deck mechanic from Astoria. In District 5, which covers South County, Commissioner Lianne Thompson is up for reelection against Steve Dillard, an innkeeper who lives in Seaside.
Commissioner Mark Kujala, the board chairman, who represents District 1 in Warrenton, is unopposed for reelection. The filing deadline for the May 17 election was Tuesday.
Wev, in an email, said, “I am pleased that the voters of District 3 will have a choice in who is representing them on our county commission. The strength of our democracy is the ability for citizens to choose who speaks for them and vote accordingly.”
Wev and Pinkstaff spoke shortly after he filed. She said she expects “both of us will focus on the challenges we face and not waste our time on personal attacks.”
“I was born and raised here. I love this town. I have chosen to stay here and not move away,” Pinkstaff, a deck mechanic for Tidewater Barge Lines, said.
Pinkstaff said he wants to serve as a conduit between the county and Astoria, particularly in finding a solution to homelessness and “cleaning up our downtown.”
“I look forward to giving this a run and having a good election,” Pinkstaff said.
Thompson, who is running for a third, four-year term, said in a text, “I’m looking forward to constructive conversations about building a better community in Clatsop County.”
District 5 covers Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Hamlet, Elsie, Jewell and a slice of Seaside.
Dillard, an innkeeper with Sandy Cove Inn and Red Door Vacation Rentals, said he had been attending government meetings and looking for a way to get involved. He hopes to address the region’s workforce housing scarcity and help the tourism and hospitality industry flourish in the wake of pandemic shutdowns.
“There are going to be solutions that are developed on a countywide basis, and I think I could assist at that level,” Dillard said.
County commission races are nonpartisan.
Voters in Gearhart will weigh Measure 4-213, a $14.5 million bond for a new firehouse off Highlands Lane.
The May ballot also features primaries to choose candidates for state House and Senate in the November election.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, is giving up her House District 32 seat on the North Coast to campaign for the Senate District 16 vacancy created by Betsy Johnson’s independent campaign for governor. Weber is unopposed in the Republican primary.
Melissa Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, is unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face Weber in November.
State Sen. Rachel Armitage, a Warren Democrat appointed by county commissioners to temporarily fill Johnson’s vacancy, said at the time of her appointment that she would not run for the seat.
In the Republican primary to replace Weber in House District 32, Glenn Gaither, a retired corrections officer from Seaside, is up against Cyrus Javadi, a dentist from Tillamook. Logan Laity, a small-business owner from Tillamook, is unopposed in the Democratic primary.