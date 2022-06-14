The elevator at Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities, is not expected to be repaired until the end of the month after it failed during a power outage last week.
Residents at Owens-Adair were among the more than 7,400 Astoria area customers affected by the power outage on June 7. While power was restored for most customers within a couple of hours, residents at Owens-Adair have been waiting for repairs to be made to the sole elevator in the four-story, 46-unit complex near downtown.
Jim Evans, the interim director of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which owns the building, told The Astorian that the elevator company conducted a national parts search for the controller needed to restore service to the elevator.
Because of the age of the equipment, a replacement part was not located and a new control module must be fabricated. Evans said the order has been placed and is expected to be delivered the week of June 27.
To help ease the challenges associated with the elevator outage, Evans said the housing authority has offered to reimburse delivery fees for groceries and medications.
A list of community based resources has been provided to residents, and the housing authority is working with Clatsop Community Action to provide outreach to residents with mobility impairments.
Residents with mobility issues have also been offered first-floor apartments, but Evans said no one has requested to move.
Emergency responders have been made aware of the elevator outage as it may change how they respond to an emergency at the complex, Evans said.
Jane Wilson, who lives on the second floor of Owens-Adair, told The Astorian last week that she was concerned about some of her neighbors walking up and down the stairs and accessing necessities like groceries.
Since then, she said members of her church have helped her get groceries into her apartment. She said Clatsop Community Action also came by and offered help.
The housing authority has arranged to pick up residents' trash, which she said has also been helpful.
"They are trying so I can't complain," Wilson said. "I guess we'll really appreciate our elevator when we get it back."