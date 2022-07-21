The sole elevator at Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities, is running again after being out of operation for the past six weeks.

Residents of the four-story, 46-unit complex at Exchange and 15th streets near downtown have been without access to the elevator since a power outage on June 7. The outage affected more than 7,400 Astoria area customers.

Owens-Adair

The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority said the elevator has been repaired at Owens-Adair near downtown.

