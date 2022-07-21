The sole elevator at Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities, is running again after being out of operation for the past six weeks.
Residents of the four-story, 46-unit complex at Exchange and 15th streets near downtown have been without access to the elevator since a power outage on June 7. The outage affected more than 7,400 Astoria area customers.
The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which owns the building, could not locate a supplier for the part needed to restore operations to the elevator. Ultimately, an elevator company had to fabricate a new part.
Elissa Gertler, who took on the role as the housing authority’s executive director in July, said the company had initially promised a three-week timeline to deliver the part and restore service. She said the age of the elevator and global supply chain issues were the reasons for the delay.
Gertler, who joined the housing authority after serving as the planning and development director for Oregon Metro, said the agency appreciates the patience of residents as staff worked to get the elevator fixed as quickly as possible under challenging circumstances.
"We are continuing to ensure we maintain and upgrade this aging building so that it is able to withstand future weather-related occurrences and so that it is a safe place for all of our residents," she said in an email
To prevent a similar situation from happening again, Gertler said the agency is conducting annual systems reviews on the building in August to make sure things are working properly.
In particular, the agency will look for anything else that may have been affected by the power outage, such as the generator system, or things that might be vulnerable to a power outage or extreme weather.
Gertler noted the generator did work as expected in June by allowing the elevator to return to the first floor.
Staff help
To help ease the challenges associated with the elevator outage, a staffer was made available about four hours a day to help residents up and down the stairs, carry groceries, deliver mail and packages and carry laundry to and from the laundry room.
The housing authority offered to reimburse delivery fees for groceries and medications and worked with Clatsop Community Action to provide outreach to residents with mobility impairments.
Those with mobility impairments were offered first-floor apartments, but no one moved. While all the apartments comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the housing authority said, the first-floor apartments do not have roll-in showers for people in wheelchairs.
Only three of the units in the building are designed for wheelchairs and include roll-in showers and low kitchen countertops. While the first-floor apartments were not ideal, the agency said it would have at least allowed residents with mobility impairments to come and go from the building.
The agency also said it was unable to find any area hotels that have roll-in showers and low countertops.
The housing authority borrowed a stair climber from Columbia County that would have allowed a staffer or emergency personnel to manually roll someone in their wheelchair up and down the stairs.
The agency said given the space and structural improvements needed, the installation of a permanent electric stair lift along the staircase was not feasible.
Distressing
While residents are relieved the elevator is operating again, the experience has been especially distressing for some.
When the elevator was out, some residents at the building told The Astorian they were concerned about accessing medical appointments and other necessities.
Some residents with mobility impairments compared the past six weeks to prison. They said the inability to go outside has been particularly difficult during the summer, especially after already being isolated so long because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some were critical of the housing authority's response and communication.
The situation has highlighted the age and considerable work needed to upgrade the apartment complex, formerly St. Mary’s Hospital.
The housing authority applied for state funding in April to update the building and add a new, four-story, 50-unit apartment project called the Owens-Adair Annex.
The buildings would mirror each other and likely serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities earning 30% to 50% of the area median income.
The housing authority expects to learn whether the application for funding has been approved by August. If the government funding is awarded this year, construction could begin by the summer of 2023 and the project could be completed by 2024.
Since the elevator outage, Jim Evans, who has served as the housing authority’s interim director, said the agency is looking at how to build redundancy in the project and other housing projects. He is looking at adding an elevator or lift in between the two buildings, so if one elevator goes out, another one can be available.
Evans, a director at Quadel, a Washington, D.C., based management and consulting firm that was hired by the housing authority in 2020, will continue to work with the agency as a consultant.